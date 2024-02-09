Handelsbanken Scarborough reaffirms commitment to local banking presence

The team as Handelsbanken's Eastfield office

Local relationship bank Handelsbanken has reported its best ever UK annual results for 2023 following a year that has seen a challenging economic backdrop both at home and abroad,

Handelsbanken’s relationship-driven model and emphasis on customer satisfaction has proved resilient, with the bank posting its highest ever income, best ever operating result, and highest return on equity to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Results before credit losses were up by 59% year-on-year to a record £480m, and the overall deposit book has increased.

The Handelsbanken building in Eastfield

Total income also increased 32% to £918.2m.

Run by a team of 10 local bankers, Handelsbanken Scarborough forms long-term, personal relationships with people and businesses in the Scarborough, Filey, Whitby and Ryedale area, working closely with local customers to meet their financial needs, both in the short and longer term.

Owen Mahoney, branch manager of Handelsbanken’s Scarborough branch said: “Customer satisfaction is at the heart of everything we do.

"Each of our customers has direct access to a dedicated account manager and the local team, who seek to build long-term relationships, built on trust, through providing an outstanding level of customer service.

The newly refurbished office interior

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our experienced team have been providing personal banking, corporate banking and wealth management services here in the local area since 2008 and the bank has recently reaffirmed its commitment to the area having signed a new long lease at our existing premises, and invested in a full refurbishment of the branch.

"Our decentralised operating model empowers the branch team, allowing the majority of decisions which matter to our customers to be taken locally.

“We are pleased that many local people have been able to feel the benefit of our personal service, and we look forward to supporting our growing customer base and welcoming new customers to join us.”

Mikael Sørensen, UK CEO, said: “Our record results reflect both the success of our unique business model, and our never-ending commitment to customer satisfaction and cost control.

A modern look

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad