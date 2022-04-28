Haven looking to recruit 40 lifeguards across the Yorkshire area – including at Flamborough’s Thornwick Bay holiday park

Haven will provide team members with full training leading to recognised qualifications with the chance to be part of a fantastic work culture. Photo: Richard Ponter

The park operator is looking for both experienced and non-experienced lifeguards to help create memories for its guests.

It will provide team members with full training leading to recognised qualifications with the chance to be part of a fantastic work culture.

Both full and part time vacancies are available across indoor and outdoor pools, with flexible hours and start dates on offer. The minimum age for application is sixteen and all successful team members will receive Haven uniform and company benefits including discounted meals at on park restaurants.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelly Newland, general manager at Haven’s Thornwick Bay said: “If you’re passionate about helping people have great holidays and make brilliant memories then we would love to hear from you.

“We’re looking for driven individuals who are eager to learn and want to be part of a team environment. We can provide full training and support with flexible hours and welcome beginners and those with experience.”