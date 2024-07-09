Haven’s recruitment drive offers 250 summer jobs on the Yorkshire coast

Haven’s Yorkshire recruitment drive is offering more than 200 summer jobs across four sites along the east coast.

The company is preparing for the summer season with 250 jobs available across its Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley, Reighton Sands and Thornwick Bay parks along the east coast.

Available roles cover a range of functions, including activities and leisure – supervising various activities such as target shooting, archery, rock climbing and more – housekeeping, lifeguarding, and hospitality.

Nola Ferguson, Head of Talent Acquisition at Haven, said: “As we prepare for yet another busy summer season, it’s an exciting time for talented individuals from the local community to join our dynamic and award-winning team.”