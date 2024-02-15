Helmsley ice cream maker crowned national champion at prestigious awards in Harrogate
David was on hand to collect the accolade for the Hazelnut Dream ice cream creation on behalf of North Yorkshire family business Ryeburn of Helmsley.
The culmination of years of hard work paid off at this year's Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show as the great and the good from the country's ice cream world came together in Harrogate, to celebrate their 80th anniversary with their biggest-ever event.
Makers and sellers of the family favourite treat gathered at the Yorkshire Event Centre to showcase the best of the best with an award ceremony capping the three-day expo, organised by the Ice Cream Alliance, the trade body for the UK’s £1.4bn per year ice cream industry.
David, 58, who has been in the business for more than 35 years, says the recognition is especially pleasing given the level of competition at the event.
He added: "This means the world to me and a wonderful reward for a lot of hard work.
"It was a surprise to win because we're up against such stiff opposition from across the UK.
"The Michael Minchella award is such a touching moment for me as he's my hero and he taught me so much.
"I moved from dairy farming to ice cream after becoming bogged down with EU red tape and quotas and we haven't looked back.
"It’s a very competitive world but the first to congratulate you are always your rivals.
"It’s a big family in many ways."
Michella was president of the Ice Cream Alliance Alliance in 1990 and became the National Ice Cream Champion in 2018.
The Ice Cream Alliance president Katy Alston was delighted with this year's event.
She said: "This year’s expo was a big one for us as it’s our 80th anniversary and we couldn't be more delighted.
“For me the biggest reward is seeing so many happy children tucking into their favourite treat and we're committed to seeing it continue.”