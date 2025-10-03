High profile business champion back in Yorkshire for ‘The Art of Sales’ workshop

The 2024 UK and Ireland Champion of Public Speaking, Pol Donald Nkana Nkana, will return to Leeds Media Centre in Chapeltown on Wednesday 15 October to lead a free workshop on the tactics and frameworks that drive sales performance.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised in partnership with Unity Enterprise (UE) and West Yorkshire Combined Authority with support from the UK Government, the three-hour event – titled ‘The Art of Sales’ – will equip attendees with the practical skills to close deals, build strong client relationships and negotiate with confidence.

Leeds Media Centre is one of three business locations in the city managed by UE, the not-for-profit subsidiary of BME housing association Unity Homes and Enterprise, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be Pol Donald Nkana Nkana’s third appearance at the venue after fronting two workshops in January.

Pol Donald Nkana Nkana addressing his ‘A Cup of Confidence’ workshop at Leeds Media Centre earlier this year

The first, ‘A Cup of Confidence,’ invited participants to unlock their public speaking potential whilst enjoying a cup of the finest Arabica coffee.

Seven days later, he led a masterclass on the theme of ‘Storytelling for Business: What is Your Story?’ with those in attendance learning how to harness storytelling to create compelling narratives that resonate with business audiences.

Richard Aitoro, UE Business Adviser, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Pol Donald Nkana Nkana back to Leeds Media Centre to deliver another fascinating workshop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether new or experienced, Pol’s proven strategies will help attendees to sell authentically and achieve great results.

“By the end of the session, they will have learnt the latest strategies, techniques and best practices from industry leaders to take their sales performance to new heights.”

Cedric Boston, Unity Homes and Enterprise Chief Executive, said: “Pol is a leader in his field and was a huge hit at his previous workshops. This promises to be the best one yet.

“I would particularly encourage aspiring entrepreneurs from the hard-to-reach communities we are proud to serve to sign up for this event, which will help them gain essential skills to build their own sustainable business.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information about ‘‘The Art of Sales’ – which begins at 10am on Wednesday 15 October - is available from Richard Aitoro on Tel: 07383 83939393 or email: [email protected]

The workshop is free to attend but, with numbers limited, those wishing to come along are requested to secure their places on Eventbrite.