Historic Bridlington restaurant goes on market with £200,000 asking price

The Lamp on High Street in Bridlington's Old Town. Photo courtesy of Christie & Co

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to market The Lamp restaurant in Bridlington.

The Grade II-listed 40-cover restaurant on the High Street in Bridlington’s Old Town, comprises two dining rooms and an outdoor courtyard seating area, featuring the original Victorian lamp which inspired the restaurant’s name.

The Lamp is on the market with a freehold asking price of £200,000.

The property also includes three-bedroom owners’ accommodation on the first and second floors.

A spokesman said: “Situated in a prominent position on the high street in Bridlington’s Old Town, the restaurant benefits from high passing footfall and excellent transport connections, and is surrounded by other independent shops, cafes, galleries and pubs. The sale offers a new owner the potential to expand on the current offering or introduce a new concept.”

The Lamp has been owned by Tim Hancher and Katherine Furmidge since 2013.

They commented: “After 12 fantastic years trading at The Lamp, where we have built up a loyal following of amazing customers, we now feel the time is right to move on, to allow us to concentrate on other business interests. We will be continuing to trade as normal until a sale completes.”

Alex Rex, the associate director at Christie & Co, who is managing the sale process, said: “I am delighted to have been given the opportunity to work with Tim and Katherine to find a new owner for this fantastic restaurant. Freehold opportunities with accommodation don’t come up often in Bridlington so we expect to receive a high level of interest.”

Go to www.christie.com/5469158/ for further information.