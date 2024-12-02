Housebuilder encourages buyers to act now to save on Stamp Duty

2-bed, 3-bed and 4-bed homes at Coast near Scarborough with PV Solar Panels.

North Yorkshire homebuyers have the chance to save thousands of pounds in tax and enjoy the warmth of a new build home this winter as Mulgrave Properties is offering to pay your Stamp Duty if you reserve a home this month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The threshold above which Stamp Duty is paid on homes in England is £250,000 for movers replacing their main residence and £425,000 for first time buyers.

Based on the 4-bed detached Corner Barn at Maple Court in Tholthorpe, available for £894,950, someone moving to their next home would currently owe £32,247 in Stamp Duty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulgrave Properties sales director, David Smith said: “We want to help buyers benefit from a more affordable move to a well-designed, energy efficient brand-new home.

“We’d encourage anyone thinking of moving in 2025 not to wait, but to start their home buying journey now and save on Stamp Duty fees by paying nothing when you reserve by 20th December.”

The York-based homebuilder has developments across Yorkshire, including Apletona in Appleton Wiske near Northallerton; How Beck in Morton-on-Swale; Maple Court in Tholthorpe near Easingwold; Hawthorn Fields in Rufforth and Coast in Burniston near Scarborough.

“We’ll be able to put buyers in touch with independent financial advisers who have access to the entire mortgage market, including ‘green mortgages’, which are only available on the most energy efficient homes. All of our properties can potentially be purchased with a green mortgage and because they’re so efficient, homeowners should find their energy bills are considerably lower. Latest figures from the HBF** suggest the savings could be more than £165 per month or £1,981 per year for those who move from an older house to a new one.” David added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mulgrave’s Burniston-based properties have solar panels, which could make as much as £642 per year according to Energy Saving Trust data. The best bit? This doesn’t even include the savings you should see off your energy bill compared to older counterparts and you could save up to £12,997 in Stamp Duty.

Are you a first-time buyer local to Scarborough? You could alternatively buy a three-bedroom semi-detached home for £195,965 as part of the First Homes Scheme, and there’s no Stamp Duty to pay when you complete your purchase by 31 March.

Find out more about where you can make these savings at mulgraveproperties.co.uk

T&Cs apply. Mulgrave Properties’ Stamp Duty offer is available on selected plots and is subject to contract and eligibility criteria. You will be required to enter into a reservation agreement to reserve a new build home and complete on that purchase by 28th March 2025. The reservation must be made prior to 20th December 2024.