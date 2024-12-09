Househunters' alert: Last chance to buy at Cayton development

Just eight David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East properties remain at the popular St Johns View development in Cayton, near Scarborough.

The remaining properties at St Johns View consist of two and three-bedroom homes that beautifully complement the surrounding area. The prices begin at £230,000 and include open plan living areas, good sized bedrooms and plenty of storage space.

Included in the remaining homes are three of the Cayton homes. These are bespoke to St Johns View and include an open-plan kitchen, living area and a flexible, ground floor second bedroom that could also be an office, snug, music room or whatever you desire. Residents of the Cayton homes will also enjoy views of green space and the historic St John the Baptist Church.

Situated by the tranquil Cayton Bay, residents of St Johns View are well-connected to some of Yorkshire’s most sought-after coastal destinations, including Filey and Scarborough. The development features a range of energy-efficient homes that are designed with modern living in mind, meaning St Johns View is ideal for couples, small families and downsizers alike.

Residents will also have easy access to cultural hubs such as Malton and York, as the A64 provides direct links to Yorkshire’s most infamous towns and cities. Cayton boasts an exciting range of tea rooms, pubs, cafes and restaurants, all a short walk down its historic village high street.

Leonie Gilbertson, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes’ St Johns View development, said: "St Johns View has proven extremely popular since the Show Home launch in April 2023, and we’re excited to see that there are only a selection of homes still available.

“St John's View is a charming community that has quickly become one of the most sought-after developments, thanks to its prime location, exceptional quality, and wealth of local amenities.

“With easy access to green spaces, nearby schools, and a range of local attractions, these homes offer the perfect blend of convenience and rural charm. With the remaining homes expected to sell quickly, we encourage buyers to act now, as this is the final opportunity to secure a dream home in this highly desirable area of Cayton."