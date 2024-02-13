How British pop artist Philip Colbert is helping Whitby Lobster Hatchery's conservation plans

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Together, they embark on a mission to safeguard the future of lobsters and the communities reliant on their thriving populations.

At the heart of this collaboration is a shared passion for lobsters and a commitment to environmental stewardship.

The Pier Road-based hatchery aims to reintroduce 100,000 juvenile lobsters into their natural habitat annually.

This initiative not only bolsters wild lobster populations but also secures the livelihoods of approximately 150 individuals in the Whitby area who rely on the lobster industry.

Philip Colbert's support will allow the charity to rear and release 7777 juvenile lobsters back into the sea.

Through this backing, the Whitby Lobster Hatchery advances its mission to foster sustainable practices and enhance the resilience of coastal communities.

The collaboration extends beyond Whitby area shores as the project gains entry into The Lobstars community, a global network of lobster enthusiasts.

By sharing their progress and insights with lobster lovers worldwide, the hatchery amplifies its impact and spreads awareness about marine conservation.

With Philip Colbert's support, the Whitby Lobster Hatchery embarks on a scientific exploration into the diversity of lobster colours.

Observations hint at a remarkable phenomenon where hatchery-reared lobsters mirror the colours of their surroundings, challenging conventional notions of genetic mutation.

Through their designed experiments, under way now and running until April 30, the project aims to unravel the mysteries behind these colour adaptations, inviting audiences to participate in the journey through live-streamed sessions enriched with interactive elements.

Joe Redfern, spokesperson for the Whitby Lobster Hatchery project, said: “The Whitby Lobster Hatchery project would like to thank Philip Colbert and team for their continued support for our project, lobsters and our oceans.”

Mr Colbert added: “I am always inspired by the creative freedom the digital art space creates.

"As my artistic persona is a lobster, I felt it was only normal that I should use my art to support the species.

"Having released 7,777 lobsters into the wild with the Lobstars, I was inspired to creatively work with lobster science to create a new artwork and at the same time support the hatchery to release more lobsters into the wild.

“I’m very inspired by the creative freedom of digital art.

"Mixing science and art I wanted to further explore the science of lobsters in a new work.

"‍In speaking with Joe Redfern at the Whitby Lobster Hatchery, we were discussing the theory of lobster camouflage, and whether they adapt their shell colour to their new environments.

"So we decided to conduct a full scientifically monitored first experiment.

“Creating sculptural installations in each tank and titling each colour of the chart.

"The experiment provides the stage to push the possibilities of an artwork, and allow viewers to livestream and watch the baby lobsters grow in their surreal scientifically monitored environment.”

Colbert has created a global following for his cartoon lobster persona and his masterful hyper pop history paintings.