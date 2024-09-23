How customers at Scarborough's H Samuel can win £1,000 gift card at new-look store

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scarborough’s H Samuel has had a bright new makeover – and customers can get then chance to win a £1,000 gift card when they new-look store from September 27 to 29.

Customers are welcomed into a bright and modern interior, with a host of new features to improve and enhance their shopping experience.

Store manager Ruth Gravil said: “We wanted our Scarborough customers to feel right at home from the moment they enter our store.

“We’re here to help them celebrate the special moments in their lives and we’re also a destination for fashion lovers to discover the latest jewellery looks and trends so we really wanted to bring this to life in our store.

The H Samuel store in Scarborough.

“Among the fresh, bright and modern interior/exterior there’s a new gold wall, and diamond and watch displays, and our Perfect Piercing Studio has also been updated, creating a destination for customers to style their own look from our extensive earring collection.

“We’re really excited and hope our customers, will love our makeover.”

To celebrate the opening of the new-look Westborough store, from September 27 to 29 inclusive, H Samuel is inviting shoppers to join them for a glass of bubbly and a weekend of giveaways, money-off vouchers and the chance to win a £1,000 gift card.

H Samuel Scarborough is part of a multi-million pound store investment programme being carried out by parent company Signet Jewelers UK and Ireland.

A total of 41 H Samuel stores and 14 Ernest Jones stores across the UK are being refurbished.