People think saying ‘yes’ to everything at work leads to success, but that’s not always the case

Setting boundaries and knowing when to say ‘no’ can actually boost your career

Saying no the right way shows your boss you’re focused, organised, and a strategic thinker

Business expert Tim Brown shares how to turn down requests professionally without harming your reputation

Mastering this skill can help earn respect, improve work-life balance, and even lead to promotion

Many people believe that saying “yes” to everything at work will help them advance up the corporate ladder.

But in reality, mastering the art of saying “no” can actually benefit your career more - when done correctly.

Setting boundaries with tasks and responsibilities demonstrates to your boss that you’re focused, organised, and committed to delivering quality work.

“Most workers feel that saying no to their boss might at best seem rude, and at worst threaten their job security,” says business expert Tim Brown, Founder of the Hook Agency.

“But saying no sometimes helps to earn your boss’s and co-workers' respect because it shows you can prioritise, delegate, and make smart decisions. It lets them know you're serious about what’s best for the team and company.”

Here, Tim shares strategies for saying no at work while maintaining professionalism and a positive reputation.

How to stay in the ‘no’

Tim suggests these effective ways to decline a request from a senior at work in a way that benefits you. If your boss asks you to take on something you can't handle at the moment, here are some tactful ways to say no:

I’m sorry [name], I have a bit too much to do today. I hope I can help you another time. Thanks for asking. I'm flattered that you asked, but I can’t quite manage that at the moment. Any other time would be fine, but right now, I’m swamped. Thanks! That sounds like my kind of challenge, but I have a lot going on at the moment. Can we touch-base about it soon if you don’t find someone else, please? I could possibly help, but that’s not an ideal fit for me – thanks for asking! Is there anything else I can help you with? I’m a bit snowed-under today, so now isn't a good time for me. Can I let you know if my schedule frees-up soon? Thanks. Sorry, I’ve committed to something else and I’m on a tight deadline. I hope you understand, and thanks for asking! I’d love to work with you on that, but I need to give my current task my fullest attention to meet a deadline. Can [name] help? Let me know if they can’t, and I’ll try to help asap. I’m really sorry but I'm not taking on any more work right now. Is it possible for you to check with [name] in [department]? Sorry again and thanks. Sadly, I can’t help with that particular task. I'm not sure I’m the best qualified to do that. May I recommend someone who is? Sorry and thanks for asking, but this isn’t a great time for me. I’d be flattered if you’ll bear me in mind for next time? I’d love to work with you.

Tim says: “You may feel you must always say yes to your boss at work to show willing and be seen as a team player, but there are times when that just won’t work out.

“You may need to focus on something else, or you’re already stretched too thin at your desk. So use my tips to learn how to say no like Dr. No. You don’t have to memorise them and recite them, word-perfect.

“Just look at the overall approaches to the act of turning down a request from a senior and reiterate them in your own way.

“Saying no to your boss in the right way will demonstrate your tact, your honesty, your willingness to delegate - and that you know your limits. These attributes can make your boss and colleagues value you more, and even lead to promotion.

“A promotion will be great for your resume, and improve your ongoing career prospects.”

