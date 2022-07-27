Hudson Administration Services Ltd ordered to pay a former worker more than £8,000 by a judge

At an employment tribunal held earlier this year, a judge ruled that Lisa Murray, who was employed by Hudson Administration Services Ltd, based in Bridlington, had been unfairly dismissed. Photo submitted

Mrs Murray had worked at the firm, which acts as an engager between freelance construction workers and companies, for ten years and at the time of her dismissal in June 2020 was working on a part-time basis as a payroll administrator.

When the coronavirus pandemic took hold she and some other colleagues were given notice that restructural changes were required as the pandemic had affected the level of work Hudson was undertaking.

She was informed of the threat of redundancy on June 19, 2020 and dismissed 11 days later.

The court hearing ruled that the consultation process did not allow for a “quality” exercise and it also deemed that the scoring matrix to rate Mrs Murray against other colleagues had deficiencies.

Following publication of the written judgement, Mrs Murray said she hoped if more people spoke up, changes could be made to employee rights and the law.

She said: “Hudson will carry on and go back to work. I am just one person, a mum in Bridlington, I won’t change the world but people need that encouragement to say it is not OK.

“If more people come forward maybe something can change.”

A spokesperson for Hudson Administration Services Ltd said: “This individual was released from our employment two years ago.