Humber Business Week organisers planning for 2026 events

Humber Business Week has hit the ground running with its preparations for 2026 with several flagship events already booked – including at Bridlington Spa.

Humber Business Week 2026 will begin on Monday, June 1.

Events already confirmed for 2026 include the Business Day at the Spa, which always sells out well in advance, and an economic business breakfast in Grimsby hosted by Forrester Boyd, Bridge McFarland, Systematic and the Grimsby Institute.

Mark Lonsdale, general manager at Bridlington Spa and producer of the Business Day, said he expects to be able to make an announcement in October or November about the main speaker, who will be follow in the footsteps of Piers Morgan from 2025 and Björn Ulvaeus in 2024.

Mark added: “We were back in touch with our agency contacts as soon as Biz Week finished this year to talk about ideas for speakers for 2026 and we’re making good progress with that.

“We are also in discussion with our colleagues on the Humber Business Week steering group about how we promote what we are all doing. Although The Business Day is a stand-alone event it is the crescendo to Humber Business Week and we will be working more closely together to support each other.”

Pat Coyle, chair of Humber Business Week, said the steering group will stick to the key themes which made this year’s event such a success and incorporate new elements to build engagement and audiences across the week.

Pat said: “Humber Business Week continues to go from strength to strength and we are working hard to continue that by making it easy for people to connect and communicate with us.

“We are also exploring the opportunities for other events throughout the year which can add value for businesses, help to build networks and create sustainability and awareness throughout the year.”