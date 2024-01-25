News you can trust since 1882
Hundreds of jobs available at Scarborough Jobs Fair in February

Hundreds of jobs will be on offer at the Scarborough Job Fair which is set to return to The Street on Friday, February 9.
By Louise French
Published 25th Jan 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 12:31 GMT
Scarborough Job Fair 2022 at The Street

The Scarborough Job Fair will be be held at The Street, Lower Clark Street, next to William Street Coach Park on Friday February 9.

The event is free and open to the public between 11am and 1.30pm.

More than 20 employers will take part, including two NHS Trusts, North Yorkshire Council, David Woods Bakery, Beyond Housing, Dale Power Solutions, Britannia Hotels, Haven, McDonalds, Active Security, Saint Cecilia’s, Cooplands and many more.

There will also be the opportunity to find out more about apprenticeships and further education.

Event organisers Janine and Bron from Scarborough Jobcentre Plus said “Businesses are keen to meet potential candidates face to face, they want the chance to meet people and chat about the jobs on offer.

"We’ve been inundated with requests from employers who want to showcase their company’s opportunities.”

Many of the employers at the 13th Scarborough Job Fair are also members of the Disability Confident Scheme and are actively inclusive in their recruitment and retention of staff.

They want to draw from the widest pool of talent including candidates with long term health conditions and disabilities.

Janine and Bron said: “Whether you’re in-between jobs, looking for an apprenticeship, new career, thinking about coming out of retirement or wanting to look for a job that would fit around caring responsibilities or education you should definitely come along to the Scarborough Job Fair.

"It’s a unique opportunity to meet your first or next employer”

For more information, please email [email protected].