Scarborough Job Fair 2022 at The Street

The Scarborough Job Fair will be be held at The Street, Lower Clark Street, next to William Street Coach Park on Friday February 9.

The event is free and open to the public between 11am and 1.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 20 employers will take part, including two NHS Trusts, North Yorkshire Council, David Woods Bakery, Beyond Housing, Dale Power Solutions, Britannia Hotels, Haven, McDonalds, Active Security, Saint Cecilia’s, Cooplands and many more.

There will also be the opportunity to find out more about apprenticeships and further education.

Event organisers Janine and Bron from Scarborough Jobcentre Plus said “Businesses are keen to meet potential candidates face to face, they want the chance to meet people and chat about the jobs on offer.

"We’ve been inundated with requests from employers who want to showcase their company’s opportunities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of the employers at the 13th Scarborough Job Fair are also members of the Disability Confident Scheme and are actively inclusive in their recruitment and retention of staff.

They want to draw from the widest pool of talent including candidates with long term health conditions and disabilities.

Janine and Bron said: “Whether you’re in-between jobs, looking for an apprenticeship, new career, thinking about coming out of retirement or wanting to look for a job that would fit around caring responsibilities or education you should definitely come along to the Scarborough Job Fair.

"It’s a unique opportunity to meet your first or next employer”