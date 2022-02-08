Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at Haven's Yorkshire coast parks for the season - plus details of its recruitment day in Filey

Haven is having a recruitment day on Saturday February 19 at Primrose Valley Holiday Park, Primrose Valley, Filey, for people who may be interested in job opportunities at any of the Yorkshire parks

Roles will be available across a range of functions including food and beverage from chefs’ roles to front of house, lifeguards, security, experience, bar and reception teams and cleaning roles at Blue Dolphin, Thornwick Bay, Reighton Sands, Primrose Valley and Far Grange parks.

Both full-time and part-time vacancies are available and with the rise in UK holidays set to continue, the need to help provide great holiday experiences has never been greater.

Nick Cook, general manager at Haven’s Blue Dolphin park in Filey, commented: “Our team is a huge part of what makes Haven the leading UK holiday operator and we have a number of exciting job opportunities available.

“If you’re passionate about helping people have great holidays and brilliant memories then we would love to hear from you. There are so many different roles available, from working in our bars and restaurants to lifeguards in our pools. We can provide full training and support and flexible hours to work around family life so it’s a great time to join the team.”

For those who are local and looking to get a start in tourism, there are lots of roles available and you need not have previous experience. Three of the general managers at the Yorkshire parks all hail from Filey Secondary School having started their journeys in part-time roles.

The open day will run from 10am to 4pmis free entry and there will be team members from all five Yorkshire parks on hand to talk about the roles in more detail.