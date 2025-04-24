Hunmanby brewery's MD invited onto the panel at a sustainable farming event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wold Top Brewery's MD Kate Balchin has been invited to contribute to a panel session at a sustainable farming event next month.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs Balchin will join the Food Production panel at the Farmers Weekly Transition Live event at the University of Leeds Farm on May 8.

The event aims to help farmers secure sustainable futures for their farms and brings together farmers, policymakers and key industry experts for a day of knowledge-exchange, collaboration and networking. It is a mixture of short TED-style talks and in-depth panel discussions focusing on three key topic areas: Food production, Environment and Business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Balchin said: “Producing sustainable beer from home grown barley and water from the farm’s boreholes has been at the top of our agenda since we started brewing in 2003. I’m looking forward to being part of an interesting panel discussion as part of a thought-provoking day.”

Kate Balchin will speak at the Farmers Weekly Transition Live event. She is pictured with husband Alex Balchin.

Mrs Balchin will be joined on the panel by headline speaker, Maria Benjamin from Dodgson Wood and David Brass from The Lakes Free Range Egg Co Ltd. The panel will be hosted by Farmers Weekly markets editor Charlie Reeve and will discuss how food producers can escape the commodity trap and boost profitability, plus creative strategies for adding value to existing products, using real-life success stories and challenges in adding value to farm output.

Farmers Weekly Transition Live takes place at the University of Leeds Farm at Tadcaster and starts at 9.30am. Tickets cost £15 and are available online at https://www.fwi.co.uk/sp/transition/transition-live.

Wold Top Brewery uses home-grown barley and water from the farm’s borehole to produce a range of cask, keg, and bottled beers that are available throughout Yorkshire and nationwide.