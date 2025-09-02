Hunmanby distillery celebrates regenerative farming methods with World Whisky Masters award

The team at Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery is celebrating the success of one of its latest bottlings in a prestigious world whisky competition.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filey Bay Nurture, the first of the Hunmanby-based distillery’s Regenerative Editions, was awarded a Gold Medal in the Europe(excluding Ireland and Scotland) – Single Malt category of the World Whisky Masters Awards recently.

The whisky, which launched exclusively in Waitrose stores in April, is a marriage of ex-bourbon and ex-red wine casks. Celebrating the distillery’s farming heritage and regenerative farming practices, it is described as ‘soft, fruity and down to earth, with a creamy sweetness and malt and biscuit notes’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Filey Bay Nurture is a whisky that tells the story of how and why we farm and distil the way we do. For it to be recognised for its quality and flavour on the world stage is a huge moment for us. By marrying ex-Bourbon matured whisky with whisky from re-coopered Red Wine casks, we’ve created something that captures both character and complexity – a whisky to savour, wherever and whenever it’s enjoyed,” said Spirit of Yorkshire’s Whisky Director, Joe Clark.

L–R Joe Clark, Amy Teasdale, Filey Bay UK Brand Ambassador and Charlie Brampton Hunmanby Grange Farm Manager

The World Whisky Masters competition is organised by the global spirits magazine and website, The Spirits Business, and brings together leading spirits specialists from across the globe.

Filey Bay Nurture, 46.5% vol, is available from selected Waitrose stores throughout the UK, Jersey and Guernsey and online at www.waitrose.com. It costs £60 for a 70cl bottle.

Spirit of Yorkshire is one of only a few distilleries worldwide which use 100% homegrown, regeneratively farmed barley to produce its single malt whisky. The Regenerative Editions whiskies share the deeper story about regenerative farming on the distillery farm at Hunmanby Grange in North Yorkshire.