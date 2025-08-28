Hunmanby whisky distillery announces collaboration with specialist whisky bar and retailer

The team at Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery has announced a new collaboration with a whisky specialist in the ‘Food Capital of Yorkshire’.

Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery launched the collaboration between Filey Bay whisky and The Library Bar at McMillans of Malton at the monthly meeting of the Malton Whisky Society.

“The Library Bar is independently owned like us and is overflowing with a genuine passion for whisky. As our first dedicated Filey Bay Whisky partner bar, it will be well-stocked year-round with a range of our rarest and most exciting releases. Some of these whiskies disappear so fast that we don't even have them available at the distillery! The collection will be something really special and will showcase some of our favourite drams,” Filey Bay’s UK Brand Ambassador, Amy Teasdale, explained.

“Guests can enjoy a unique, whisky-led experience, including bespoke Filey Bay serves, whisky flights, and signature cocktails developed in collaboration with The Library and McMillans team. There will also be tasting events and seasonal launches, giving visitors the opportunity to explore the people and places behind Filey Bay whisky.

Joe Clark, James McMillan and Amy Teasdale

“We’re so excited to be partnering with The Library Bar at McMillans, a unique space accessed through a secret door, that shares our love for craft, character and conversation. This partnership is about more than just great whisky; it’s about relationships, and creating a welcoming place for people to explore, enjoy, and connect over whisky, in a fabulous speakeasy-style setting.”

Of the collaboration, The Library Bar and McMillans co-founder, James McMillan, said: “The team at Spirit of Yorkshire has been doing remarkable work since the very beginning. I’ve known Filey Bay whisky director Joe Clark for a long time, and over time I’ve also had the pleasure of getting to know the rest of the team. I truly believe the whisky they’re producing is outstanding. Here at the Library Bar, we’ve worked hard to curate the best selection of whisky possible. After many wonderful events, enjoyable evenings, and more than a little questionable banter, it feels only natural—especially given the distillery’s close proximity—that we collaborate to celebrate and promote both whisky and Yorkshire whisky. From field to bottle, from bottle to bar.”

The Library Bar and McMillans of Malton, one of the region’s leading whisky, wine and gin specialists, was founded by father and son team Jim and James McMillan in 2016. They are based in a listed building in the market town where they host the monthly Malton Whisky Society meet-ups. The Library Bar is home to over 200 whiskies, from Fife to Goa.

Spirit of Yorkshire is a true field-to-bottle distillery and one of only a few worldwide which uses 100% homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky, which is available throughout the UK and in a growing number of export markets.