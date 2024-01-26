Hunmanby whisky distillery creates new marketing role due to business growth

Steve Marson and Jenni Ashwood

Steve Marson from Scarborough has been appointed as Marketing Manager at Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery.

Mr Marson, one of the original founders of Scarborough marketing agency, Marson Brothers, has been appointed to take the marketing of Yorkshire's first whisky distillery to the next level, and is embracing the challenge: "I'm looking forward to working on a growing brand with such big ambitions," he said.

Spirit of Yorkshire Marketing Director Jenni Ashwood said she was pleased to welcome Mr Marson to the team: "We have so many amazing opportunities to promote our whisky at home and abroad, and it will be great to have Steve's knowledge and expertise as we do so."