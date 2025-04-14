Hunmanby whisky distillery partners with English Heritage for landmark bottling

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery has bottled a bespoke whisky for English Heritage.

Hunmanby based Spirit of Yorkshire worked with English Heritage to launch Filey Bay Heritage Edition at 40 English Heritage sites throughout the UK.

Described as ‘light, fruity and full of life with notes of honey and caramel’, Filey Bay Heritage Edition is a marriage of ex-bourbon and ex-sherry, matured on site at the distillery for years.

Spirit of Yorkshire whisky director, Joe Clark, said: “Filey Bay Heritage Edition is made with 100% homegrown barley from our family farm that is sited where the rolling Yorkshire Wolds meet the North Sea at Filey Bay. Our ethos is about respecting tradition but doing things our way, so that future generations can enjoy and love the land too.

Spirit of Yorkshire whisky director Joe Clark and marketing director Jenni Ashwood with the new whisky at English Heritage site, Scarborough Castle

“We were honoured and delighted to work with English Heritage to create this special release, which will appeal to experienced whisky fans and newcomers alike. It’s good to know that the sale of each bottle of our whisky will help English Heritage to preserve the past and sustain its future.”

English Heritage buyer Tracy Davoile said: "At English Heritage we believe that heritage is for everyone, giving us lessons to live by and shaping our future too. Conserving our heritage is as much about creating a sustainable future, as it is about celebrating the past. The team at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery share these values and we’re delighted that visitors to English Heritage sites all around the country, from Cornwall to Cumbria (and of course in Yorkshire too), will be able to enjoy our exclusive Filey Bay Heritage Edition."

Filey Bay Heritage Edition, 46.5% vol, is available from selected English Heritage sites and online at englishheritage.org.uk. It costs £60 for a 70cl bottle.

English Heritage is a charity, which cares for over 400 historic monuments, buildings and places – from world-famous prehistoric sites to grand medieval castles, from Roman forts on the edge of an empire to a Cold War bunker. Through these, they bring the story of England to life for many millions of visitors each year.

Spirit of Yorkshire is one of only a few distilleries that use 100% homegrown barley to produce its single malt whisky. Filey Bay single malt whisky is now available throughout the UK and in a growing number of export markets.