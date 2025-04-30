Hunmanby's Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery celebrates regenerative farming with first whisky at Waitrose

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The team at Yorkshire’s first single malt whisky distillery has created a unique single malt whisky to spotlight their regenerative farming practices. This whisky will be exclusively available at Waitrose in the UK, the first time the distillery has worked with a national supermarket.

Hunmanby farm-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery has launched Filey Bay Nurture, the first in a series of ‘Regenerative Editions’ single malt whiskies, in 197 Waitrose stores this week, including York, Leeds, Sheffield, Harrogate, Otley and Hull.

Described as ‘soft, fruity and down to earth’, Filey Bay Nurture is a marriage of ex-bourbon and ex-red wine casks that celebrates the distillery’s farming heritage and regenerative farming practices.

Spirit of Yorkshire co-founder and third-generation farmer Tom Mellor said: “Farming is about achieving a balance. If we take out more than we put back in, future generations will pay the price.

Spirit of Yorkshire distillery co-founders David Thompson and Tom Mellor on the distillery farm at Hunmanby Grange

“The Filey Bay Regenerative Editions tell the story of why we farm the way we do and shine a light on our dedication to sustainable agriculture. Filey Bay Nurture focuses on the soil - We’re passionate about nurturing the health of our soil through biodiversity, protecting our climate and water resources, minimising soil disturbance, and maintaining the land for future generations.

“Truly, traceable, from field to bottle with 100% homegrown barley and farm-sourced water, Filey Bay Nurture is a delicious reflection of the rich, healthy land that nurtured the barley it was made from.

“We’re delighted to be working with Waitrose, not only for the first time but with a whisky that celebrates both the way we farm and also farming itself.”

Waitrose spirits buyer John Vine said: "At Waitrose, we always strive to show the utmost respect for nature, animals and the talented people who make and supply our products, and now we’re going one step further with our Farming for Nature initiative, which supports our farmers to embrace nature-friendly practices.

“Filey Bay Nurture, and the Spirit of Yorkshire's approach to field to bottle whisky, fits perfectly with our drive towards regenerative farming and our desire to offer our customers sustainable food and drink that has been produced with nature in mind.”

Filey Bay Nurture, 46.5% vol, is available from selected Waitrose stores throughout the UK, Jersey and Guernsey and online.

Spirit of Yorkshire is one of only a few distilleries around the world that use 100% homegrown, regeneratively farmed barley to produce its single malt whisky.