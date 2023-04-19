ICL Boulby Mine near Whitby gets 2023 off to flying start with best-ever production figures

Production for the first quarter of 2023 totalled almost 259,00 tonnes, topping the previous best of near 252,00 tonnes in the last three months of 2022 – an

achievement winning high praise from Boulby’s General Manager Malcolm Mewett.

“Once again this demonstrates that, thanks to the efforts and commitment of everyone involved in our operation – and the strong support of our parent ICL Group – we are moving forward strongly in building a firm future for Boulby,” he said.

ICL Boulby mine. Picture by Ceri Oakes.

“We have met many challenges in recent years in delivering the transition from potash to polyhalite.

"This latest achievement builds on our strong performance in 2022, when our production rose by 21 per cent, and demonstrates the increasing importance of our products in meeting the needs of farmers and growers in many different countries.”

