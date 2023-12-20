ICL Boulby Mine near Whitby pioneers 'innovative' new underground safety system

The first stage of a major project to improve underground safety and minimise the risk of mineral falls is being completed at the ICL Boulby’s polyhalite mine.

Boulby Mine, near Staithes.

The mine’s Infrastructure Team, led by Infrastructure Operations Manager Scott Oglesby, has developed a new system which has seen the replacement of traditional bolting methods with a protective catch net, using specialised hook fixings which, as well as reducing hazard risks, minimise wear and generate savings.

The newly-designed mesh hooks cost less than half that of traditional bolts.

The first stage of the project, covering all polyhalite access roads, is about to be completed and the focus will now move on to other roadways.

Richard Severn, Head of Mining at Boulby, said: “Creating a safe working environment in the mine is our main priority and this project fully demonstrates this commitment.

"I’m extremely proud of Scott and his team in their approach and developing an innovative technique to control the hazard and reach this important milestone where every access travelling route in polyhalite is now secured with the mesh system.