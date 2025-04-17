Iconic Robin Hood’s Bay hotel expands with seven elegant new bedrooms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Popular North Yorkshire coastal hotel, Hotel Victoria has added seven new rooms to its portfolio, including dog-friendly and family-friendly options.

Occupying an iconic location at the top of Robin Hood’s Bay on the Heritage Coast of the North York Moors, the now 30-bedroom hotel offers guests a range of elegantly decorated bedrooms, across the main hotel and its adjoining buildings which have been named Captain’s Quarters, many of which have sea views.

All of the new seven bedrooms are dog-friendly and the hotel has also created a new additional accessible suite, which will be completed at the end of April

The newest renovations to Hotel Victoria are part of the significant investment it has received following the acquisition of the hotel in November 2023 by businessman Andrew Long.

The investment saw the transformation of the hotel’s bedrooms, dining and entertainment areas including the all-new Osborne’s Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge, traditional Loxley Pub and its iconic sea view terrace.

Hotel Victoria is now part of Long’s expanding Loxley Collection hotel portfolio, which includes The White Hart Hotel in Lincoln, in conjunction with Leigh Pemberton House, 6/7 Castle Hill and Judge’s Lodgings, together with Polurrian on the Lizard in Cornwall.

Since the renovations, the hotel has also added bespoke packages for weddings and celebrations, with the opportunity to hire its bedrooms, entertainment and dining spaces for special occasions.

The renovation of the hotel has been well received by guests, visitors and local residents, with a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and Google.

Speaking of the reopening, Andrew Long, Owner of Hotel Victoria said: “We are delighted to mark the growth of Hotel Victoria with the opening of seven new bedrooms within Captain Quarter’s as part of our refurbishment programme.

"We have been thrilled with the feedback we have received from guests, visitors and residents of Robin Hood’s Bay since the reveal of the renovation of the Hotel and Captain’s Quarters South last Summer. We are confident that the addition of our newest rooms will allow even more guests, both past and new, to experience the magic of Robin Hood’s Bay.”

Overnight stays start from £109 per night on a bed & breakfast basis and can be booked directly via Hotel Victoria’s website. Bookings for Osborne’s Restaurant & Lounge Bar and The Loxley Pub can also be made through the website.