IN PICTURES: 14 photos inside Scarborough steel factory Severfield
Take a look around the factory of the UK’s market leader for steel, based near Scarborough.
The Sherburn-based factory may only be four years old - but the company is one of the UK’s market leaders. It is a steel contracting company, which specialises in two different sides of steelwork.
Firstly, the factory has a design & build side, which specialises in the full design, manufacture, and installation of structural steelwork which is primarily for the industrial building sector – large warehouses, factories, mezzanine structures, cold-stores and multi-storey car parks.
Secondly, the factory has a products & processing side, which features two main products which they are currently working on.
These two products are Severstor, a bespoke steel container that houses critical electrical systems and Rotoflo, a silo discharge unit that fits on the bottom of any site law.
Traditionally, the factory consists of fabricators, welders and machine operators, but now the company is expanding quickly and they are now looking at electricians, mechanical fitters, and electrical fitters.
Whilst they are proud to be a local factory hiring local staff, they also support local charities and have a nominated charity in which they raise money for.The Scarborough News went to take a look around the factory, and learn more about it.