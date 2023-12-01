IN PICTURES: 16 Images from a dazzling evening at the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards

The brightest and best of Yorkshire coast businesses gathered at the Scarborough Spa on Thursday, November 30, for the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards.

The dazzling awards ceremony, hosted by Steve Priestley from Greatest Hits Radio, saw more entries than ever before from a wide-ranging variety of businesses.

From care providers to retail and leisure, all business sectors were covered, and our winners were as diverse as the categories they entered, from a company making specialist memorial jewellery keepsakes to a plumber and an accountants.

The one thing which all of our winners had in common, however, was their hardwork, dedication, and determination to succeed.

It is testament to the high standard of entries and also to the diverse nature of businesses on the Yorkshire coast that the judges, for the first time ever, chose to give a special Judge's Choice award to one of the businesses whose achievements fell outside of our usual categories.

Reaper Agency UK Ltd organises specialist music festivals which attract both acts and visitors from across the globe and their success during the past 12 months has been remakable.

Reaper Agency’s Andy Standing said: “I wanted to start a music festival that featured bands that I like. This year a band from the US came to play in Scarborough and they fell in love with the town.

"People who came to support the event also fell in love with the town that we’re from.”

Taking home the Tourism Award and also the coveted Overall Business of the Year trophy was Mr E Rooms Escape Rooms.

Speaking on behalf of the company Neil Arnott said: “It has been a very difficult time over the last few years, anyone who knows our story will know that, but we’ve battled through, and I think there’s a lesson for everybody there.

"It hasn’t been easy for us, but we’re still there and we’re still going and genuinely this award means absolutely everything. Thank you.”

Thanks go to our judges; Louise French, Chief Reporter for the Scarborough News; Mike Pennington, Business Relationship Manager, Made Smarter; Tracy Calcraft, Head of Fundraising for The Disabilities Trust; George Roberts, Director G. Roberts Independent Family Funerals and the Scarborough Pride Board of Trustees (Diversity & Inclusion Award).

Thanks also go to our sponsors M. Wasley Chapman & Co Chartered Accountants & Business Advisors, Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast, The Farrier, Castle Employment, Made Smarter and Scarborough Spa (Drink Sponsor).

