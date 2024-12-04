Your choice of butchers and farm shops around the Yorkshire coast.placeholder image
IN PICTURES: 16 of the best butchers and farm shops to visit on the Yorkshire coast, according to our readers

By Duncan Atkins
Published 4th Dec 2024, 15:05 BST
Updated 4th Dec 2024, 16:20 BST
Make no mis-steak …. there are so many brilliant butchers and farm shops to visit across the Yorkshire coast.

And with Christmas just around the corner, we asked our readers what their favourite butchers and farm shops are in and around Whitby, Scarborough and Bridlington.

These are the ones you picked out.

Located at High Street, Glaisdale, near Whitby.

1. RH Ford & Son

Located at High Street, Glaisdale, near Whitby. Photo: submitted

Located at Baxtergate, Whitby

2. Landers of Whitby

Located at Baxtergate, Whitby Photo: Duncan Atkins

High Street, Ruswarp, near Whitby.

3. AP Jackson butchers

High Street, Ruswarp, near Whitby. Photo: Google Maps

Located at High Street, Bridlington

4. S Crosier butchers

Located at High Street, Bridlington Photo: Google Maps

