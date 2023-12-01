News you can trust since 1882
The winners of the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards at the Scarborough Spa
The winners of the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards at the Scarborough Spa

IN PICTURES: All of the winners from the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2023

The Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards have been presented during a glittering evening at the Scarborough Spa.
By Louise French
Published 1st Dec 2023, 11:37 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 11:38 GMT

Businesses from across the Yorkshire coast were celebrated during the evening, hosted by Steve Priestley from Greatest Hits Radio.

Browse our gallery to see who won and find out who took the Best in Business Award.

Winner : Max Murray - Marson & Co (Not present). Having been with Marson & Co for 1 year, Max Murray has demonstrated the attributes that not only match the criteria for Apprentice/Trainee of the Year but exceed them.

1. Apprentice/Trainee of the Year sponsored by The Frank McMahon Family

Winner : Max Murray - Marson & Co (Not present). Having been with Marson & Co for 1 year, Max Murray has demonstrated the attributes that not only match the criteria for Apprentice/Trainee of the Year but exceed them. Photo: Richard Ponter

Winner: Nature's Laboratory Limited. Nature's Laboratory has undergone a radical transformation from a traditional family-run business to a pioneering organisation led by a team of innovative directors.

2. Best Business Transformation

Winner: Nature's Laboratory Limited. Nature's Laboratory has undergone a radical transformation from a traditional family-run business to a pioneering organisation led by a team of innovative directors. Photo: Richard Ponter

Winner: Askew Brook. In 2023, Askew Brook marked a decade of success with 7% turnover growth, expanded clientele, key projects, and a new cybersecurity team.

3. Technology & Digital Award sponsored by Made Smarter

Winner: Askew Brook. In 2023, Askew Brook marked a decade of success with 7% turnover growth, expanded clientele, key projects, and a new cybersecurity team. Photo: Richard Ponter

Winner: Saint Cecilia's Care Group. Integral to Saint Cecilia's long-standing and growing reputation for providing good care is caring for staff as family "Happy Staff, Happy Residents, Happy Home".

4. Employee Health & Wellbeing Award

Winner: Saint Cecilia's Care Group. Integral to Saint Cecilia’s long-standing and growing reputation for providing good care is caring for staff as family “Happy Staff, Happy Residents, Happy Home”. Photo: Richard Ponter

