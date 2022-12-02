The winners of the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards were announced at a glittering awards ceremony at Scarborough Spa last night.
More than 300 business men and women, from companies across the borough and along the coast, gathered to celebrate the very best in business at Scarborough Spa on Thursday December 1.
The awards ceremony, compered by award-winning TV presenter Duncan Wood, saw some well-deserved winners receive their awards from the category sponsors in a memorable evening which raised funds for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Browse our gallery to see the winners of these prestigious awards.
1. Best Retail, Leisure and Hospitality Business of the Year sponsored by McCain
Winners: Orchard Lodge - Runners up: Escape Rooms Scarborough, Hetty and Betty Cafe, Humble Bee Farm
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. The Frank McMahon Apprentice/Trainee of the Year sponsored by Chris McMahon
Winner: Cassie Young from M Wasley Chapman & Co - Runners up: Chloe Edmond from Moneyweb, Leo Brigham from City Plumbing, Natasha Haw from Compass Health & Fitness
Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Sustainable Business Award sponsored by Bridge McFarland
Winners: Seagull Gallery & Framing - Runners up: Lilly’s Treasures Gift Boutique, Orchard Lodge, SureCare Scarborough
Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Business Transformation Award sponsored by AngloAmerican
Winner: Coast Tuition - Runners up: Happy Futures Support Specialists, Marson & Co, H & L Hair - Note: Coast Tuition were unable to attend on the night, so their award was collected by Scarborough News Chief Reporter for the Coast, Louise Perrin.
Photo: Richard Ponter