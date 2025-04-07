IN PICTURES: Bridlington Kingfisher Cafe moves to new premises on West Street

The charity, which supports the vulnerable of Bridlington and the surrounding area and is open to the public, hosted an official opening ceremony on Saturday April 5. Bridlington Town Mayor, Coun Rick Arrand, and Mayoress Kim Arrand, along with other dignitaries and donors, attended the ceremony at the venue, which is also open to the general public from Tuesdays to Sundays. The charity had to find another venue after it was given notice of the sale of the property by its previous landlord.

The charity’s chair, Rosemary French, said: “After receiving the notice we started looking for new places for the cafe, and we were struggling to find the perfect place. "By absolute chance I visited the Bridlington Contemporary Art Gallery further down the street and they said they were thinking of giving up their lease.

"They introduced me to their landlady and that led to the move.

"It has cost nearly £30,000 to make the transformation because the new location was just a shell.

"We needed to put in a kitchen that would meet food hygiene standards and we had to get planning permission and comply with building regulations.

"We also had to move our existing equipment to the new base.

"We now have a beautiful place, the new kitchen is about three or four times as big as the original one, and we've had an opening for our regulars to try out everything.

"We would like to thank everyone who has helped during the move, our funders, local tradesmen and Mr S Ford for allowing us to stay in the old premises until we were able to move.

"Our kitchen manager Annette Pitchers, our new volunteer cafe manager Robert Cousins, and our volunteers are looking forward to welcoming customers new and old.

"We are looking for new volunteers for front of house."

Send a message on Messenger or email [email protected] if you are interested. You can also visit at www.kingfishercafe.org.uk if you’d like to donate.

"We are also appealing to any allotment owners/businesses in Bridlington to donate any extra produce to the cafe to help with the overall costs,” added Rosemary.

"We deliver great breakfasts, lunches and superb Sunday lunches and I would encourage residents to come along and have a great meal."

1 . Bridlington's Kingfisher Cafe opens Bridlington's Kingfisher Cafe staff Lizzie and Rob chat. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Bridlington's Kingfisher Cafe opens Big cheers for the opening of Bridlington's Kingfisher Cafe. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Bridlington's Kingfisher Cafe opens Kingfisher Cafe opens - pictured are Rosemary French, High Sheriff Chris Henson, Kathryn Fraser, Mayor and Mayoress Rick and Kim Arrand. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales