IN PICTURES: Check out this popular Scarborough gym that's for sale for less than £80,000 - could it change your life?

If you fancy trying your hand at something new, or maybe even doing the same thing in a different location, why not check out this business which has been added to the market this week.
This highly rated and well established independently run gym is located inside the Balmoral Centre in Scarborough.

Core Fitness Scarborough regularly receives high levels of footfall and passing trade due to its fantastic location.

As of last year, the business generated a turnover in the region of £60,000.

The business is for sale with Hilton Smythe Business Sales for £79,995.

Visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/commercial/details/66641047/?search_identifier=8b7e3b249ad9ac97dbcd58ff9ef63197 for more information.

Check out the images below.

The business is located within the Balmoral Centre in the heart of Scarborough. The Centre has recently opened a new B&M store.

The business is located within the Balmoral Centre in the heart of Scarborough. The Centre has recently opened a new B&M store. Photo: Google Maps

The business was originally founded over 15 years ago, and has been under the seller's ownership since 2022. During that time, the business has built up an excellent reputation and regular customer base.

The business was originally founded over 15 years ago, and has been under the seller's ownership since 2022. During that time, the business has built up an excellent reputation and regular customer base. Photo: Zoopla

Core Fitness has now come onto the market as the seller is looking to focus on other business interests.

Core Fitness has now come onto the market as the seller is looking to focus on other business interests. Photo: Zoopla

Core Fitness accommodates to all fitness needs, offering a wide range of equipment with over 50 stations. Strength training equipment including resistance machines, plate loaded machines and a vast selection of dumbbells ranging up to 70kg.

Core Fitness accommodates to all fitness needs, offering a wide range of equipment with over 50 stations. Strength training equipment including resistance machines, plate loaded machines and a vast selection of dumbbells ranging up to 70kg. Photo: Zoopla

