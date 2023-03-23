News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
These commercial properties are for sale in Scarborough at the moment
These commercial properties are for sale in Scarborough at the moment
These commercial properties are for sale in Scarborough at the moment

IN PICTURES: For those who fancy quitting the day job, here are 13 businesses currently for sale on the Yorkshire Coast

There are some incredibly unusual businesses for sale on the Yorkshire Coast at the moment, here we take a look at just 13 of them.

By Louise Perrin
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:51 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:52 GMT

From metal fabricators to hotels and convenience stores to a bar on a boat, the range of businesses available to buy on the Yorkshire Coast is as varied and interesting as the people who live there.

Here we share 13 of the businesses listed for sale on the Zoopla website right now.

Comprising two separate buildings, the Admiral Guest House is a Victorian Grade II listed guest house which also offers self-catering apartments. It is currently for sale with Hilton Smythe Business sales at a price of £975,500 freehold.

1. Hotel/Guest House - West Square, Scarborough

Comprising two separate buildings, the Admiral Guest House is a Victorian Grade II listed guest house which also offers self-catering apartments. It is currently for sale with Hilton Smythe Business sales at a price of £975,500 freehold. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The Langley is located on one of the most recognisable streets in Whitby. The hotel, which has a five star rating on TripAdvisor is currently for sale with Knightsbridge Commercial, with offers invited in the region of £850,000 freehold.

2. Royal Crescent, Whitby

The Langley is located on one of the most recognisable streets in Whitby. The hotel, which has a five star rating on TripAdvisor is currently for sale with Knightsbridge Commercial, with offers invited in the region of £850,000 freehold. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The Dotterel Inn and Campsite is a large family-friendly freehold pub, with letting rooms and accommodation, situated on a roundabout on the A165, the main coastal road from Scarborough to Bridlington. It is currently listed for sale with Nationwide Business Sales at offers over £500,000 freehold. A seperate detached bungalow is also available.

3. Hunmanby Road, Filey

The Dotterel Inn and Campsite is a large family-friendly freehold pub, with letting rooms and accommodation, situated on a roundabout on the A165, the main coastal road from Scarborough to Bridlington. It is currently listed for sale with Nationwide Business Sales at offers over £500,000 freehold. A seperate detached bungalow is also available. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Specialist fabricators & blacksmiths. Well equipped premises with various workshop areas. Extensive range of equipment. Long forward order book. Currently listed with Clifford Lax - Freehold Price £625,000 plus stock at valuation. Leasehold option available at £250,000.

4. Egton, Whitby

Specialist fabricators & blacksmiths. Well equipped premises with various workshop areas. Extensive range of equipment. Long forward order book. Currently listed with Clifford Lax - Freehold Price £625,000 plus stock at valuation. Leasehold option available at £250,000. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Yorkshire CoastYorkshireZoopla