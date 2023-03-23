IN PICTURES: For those who fancy quitting the day job, here are 13 businesses currently for sale on the Yorkshire Coast

There are some incredibly unusual businesses for sale on the Yorkshire Coast at the moment, here we take a look at just 13 of them.
From metal fabricators to hotels and convenience stores to a bar on a boat, the range of businesses available to buy on the Yorkshire Coast is as varied and interesting as the people who live there.
Here we share 13 of the businesses listed for sale on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Hotel/Guest House - West Square, Scarborough
Comprising two separate buildings, the Admiral Guest House is a Victorian Grade II listed guest house which also offers self-catering apartments. It is currently for sale with Hilton Smythe Business sales at a price of £975,500 freehold. Photo: Zoopla
2. Royal Crescent, Whitby
The Langley is located on one of the most recognisable streets in Whitby. The hotel, which has a five star rating on TripAdvisor is currently for sale with Knightsbridge Commercial, with offers invited in the region of £850,000 freehold. Photo: Zoopla
3. Hunmanby Road, Filey
The Dotterel Inn and Campsite is a large family-friendly freehold pub, with letting rooms and accommodation, situated on a roundabout on the A165, the main coastal road from Scarborough to Bridlington. It is currently listed for sale with Nationwide Business Sales at offers over £500,000 freehold. A seperate detached bungalow is also available. Photo: Zoopla
4. Egton, Whitby
Specialist fabricators & blacksmiths. Well equipped premises with various workshop areas. Extensive range of equipment. Long forward order book. Currently listed with Clifford Lax - Freehold Price £625,000 plus stock at valuation. Leasehold option available at £250,000. Photo: Zoopla