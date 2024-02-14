IN PICTURES: More than 600 prospective employees flock to Scarborough Jobs Fair

Opening the event, Jo Corney Jobcentre Plus Service Leader for the North East Yorkshire & Humber welcomed the employers.

She said: “Today is the culmination of months of work by Janine and Bron from Scarborough Jobcentre Plus and it really brings employers together with people from our community; it’s an amazing opportunity for employers to meet applicants face to face.”

“As part of National Apprenticeship week, today also helps to shine a light on the positive impact that apprenticeships make and the contributions that individuals and business make to the area’s economy”.

Each employer had something to offer and they were kept busy meeting hundreds of applicants during the two-and-a-half-hour event.

Two NHS trusts were kept really busy and the day saw employers such as Cooplands, Britannia Grand Hotels, The Wilf Ward Family Trust and Haven Holidays discussing their jobs, handing out application forms and arranging interviews.

GI Group said: “We’ve been impressed by the calibre of candidates today”.

Active Security reported: “People approached us thinking we only do security and were interested to hear what else is on offer”.

Dale Power solutions said: “It’s our second year and we’d be happy to come again!”.Event organisers Janine Merritt and Bron Goodwin, Recruitment Managers from Scarborough Jobcentre Plus said: “We welcome employers into the Jobcentre nearly every week to help them fill their vacancies but it’s wonderful to see so many companies from different sectors come together in one place and showcase just how many jobs are available in our area.”

Jobcentre Managers Sam and Lia who also attended the event said: “With so many employers at the event members of the Disability Confident scheme it felt absolutely right that we had specialist advisers on hand.”

The team from the Scarborough Jobcentre supported visitors, talking about jobs, training, work experience and the range of opportunities on offer in the Civil Service.

Janine and Bron said ““We’re honestly overwhelmed with the fantastic feedback from exhibitors and the number of visitors today.

"We’ve seen employers reaching out to the visitors and helping people find their next or even their first job – what more could we ask for from our 13th Job Fair!”

Scarborough Jobs Fair at The Street Jo Corney opens the Jobs Fair

Scarborough Jobs Fair at The Street Happy Futures staff enjoying the day

Scarborough Jobs Fair at The Street At one of the NHS stands