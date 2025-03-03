IN PICTURES: Prospective employees browse hundreds of jobs at Scarborough Job Fair

Scarborough Job Fair is the coast’s largest recruitment event of its kind.

Twenty employers from a range of sectors attended the event, embracing the opportunity to meet people face to face and talk to them about the opportunities on offer.

Those in attendance took the chance to speak with recruiters, gain insights into job requirements and explored available roles.

It is hoped the event will follow on from the success of last year’s job fair, where many stories of personal triumph and success emerged from the day.

Recruitment Managers Janine Merritt and Bron Goodwin said: “The demand for workers remains strong across multiple sectors.

"Many of the exhibitors at the event were also members of the Disability Confident Scheme which showcases their commitment to recruiting from the widest pool of talent.”

1 . Scarborough Job Fair Chatting with prospective employees at the McDonald's stand Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough Job Fair Promoting care at the job fair Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Scarborough Job Fair Dozens of people attended the job fair Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales