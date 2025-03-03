Janine Merritt and Bron Goodwen at the job fair.Janine Merritt and Bron Goodwen at the job fair.
IN PICTURES: Prospective employees browse hundreds of jobs at Scarborough Job Fair

By Louise French
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 13:04 BST
Hundreds of jobs were on offer at the annual Scarborough Job Fair at The Street on Friday, February 28.

Scarborough Job Fair is the coast’s largest recruitment event of its kind.

Twenty employers from a range of sectors attended the event, embracing the opportunity to meet people face to face and talk to them about the opportunities on offer.

Those in attendance took the chance to speak with recruiters, gain insights into job requirements and explored available roles.

It is hoped the event will follow on from the success of last year’s job fair, where many stories of personal triumph and success emerged from the day.

Recruitment Managers Janine Merritt and Bron Goodwin said: “The demand for workers remains strong across multiple sectors.

"Many of the exhibitors at the event were also members of the Disability Confident Scheme which showcases their commitment to recruiting from the widest pool of talent.”

Chatting with prospective employees at the McDonald's stand

