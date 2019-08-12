IN PICTURES: Seven photos of the first ever Plaxton coach rally. The first coach rally held by Plaxton took place on Thursday August 8. Here are seven photos from the day. Read more about the event here. 1. Judging Two of the judges hard at work. Alexander Dennis other Buy a Photo 2. Winner The Johnson Brothers' 1963 Panorama VAL which won in the pre-1964 and Best in Show categories. Alexander Dennis other Buy a Photo 3. Scenic backdrop The rally had a beautiful backdrop of the Wolds. Alexander Dennis other Buy a Photo 4. Winners In front Henry Cooper Coaches' 1996 Excalibur and behind, Kenzies Coaches' 1965 Panorama VAL - both winners. Alexander Dennis other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2