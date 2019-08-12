Plaxton's held their first coach rally.

IN PICTURES: Seven photos of the first ever Plaxton coach rally.

The first coach rally held by Plaxton took place on Thursday August 8.

Here are seven photos from the day. Read more about the event here.

Two of the judges hard at work.

1. Judging

The Johnson Brothers' 1963 Panorama VAL which won in the pre-1964 and Best in Show categories.

2. Winner

The rally had a beautiful backdrop of the Wolds.

3. Scenic backdrop

In front Henry Cooper Coaches' 1996 Excalibur and behind, Kenzies Coaches' 1965 Panorama VAL - both winners.

4. Winners

