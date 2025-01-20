CAVCA has opened its expanded indoor climbing facilities, Street Rocks, at The Street in Scarborough. pictures by Richard PonterCAVCA has opened its expanded indoor climbing facilities, Street Rocks, at The Street in Scarborough. pictures by Richard Ponter
IN PICTURES: Street Rocks expanded indoor climbing facility opens in Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 20th Jan 2025, 12:24 BST
Updated 20th Jan 2025, 12:25 BST
Coast and Vale Community Action is proud to announce the opening of its expanded indoor climbing facilities, Street Rocks, at The Street in Scarborough.

The new expansion adds eight roped climbing lines of 14 m, including a rock replica section, and a new bouldering cave, to the existing 10m wall, welcoming both new and experienced climbers.

As part of a bold vision to grow the climbing community along the coast, Street Rocks aims to bridge the gap between indoor and outdoor climbing.

The business hosted an official launch event on Saturday January 18, featuring two of Britain’s most respected climbers: Steve McClure and Franco Cookson.

McClure is regarded as one of the most accomplished rock climbers in British history, renowned for his significant contributions to sport and traditional climbing.

With more than 30 years of experience, Steve is famous for his cutting-edge first ascents, including Rainman at Malham Cove, Britain’s first 9b (the hardest sport climbing grade in the UK).

Cookson has gained widespread recognition for his daring climbs in North Yorkshire, including the ultra-committing Nothing Lasts at Kay Nest – one of the most challenging and serious routes in British climbing.

Mel Bonney, CaVCA’s Chief Executive, said: “We are thrilled to be finally opening this facility to the public.

“This marks the culmination of years of hard work, and it’s just the beginning.”

Ava Moorcroft tries out the new wall. picture: Richard Ponter

1. New climbing wall at The Street

Ava Moorcroft tries out the new wall. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Climber Steve McClure plots out a climbing route. picture: Richard Ponter

2. New climbing wall at The Street

Climber Steve McClure plots out a climbing route. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

The Street CEO Mel Bonney. picture: Richard Ponter

3. New climbing wall at The Street

The Street CEO Mel Bonney. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

Nate Bonney climbing on the new wall. picture: Richard Ponter

4. New climbing wall at The Street

Nate Bonney climbing on the new wall. picture: Richard Ponter Photo: Richard Ponter

