We take a look at the most booked restaurants across North Yorkshire according to OpenTable

IN PICTURES: The most booked restaurants across North Yorkshire according to OpenTable including Bill’s, The Ivy and more

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Feb 2025, 16:05 BST
The most booked restaurants in North Yorkshire have been revealed – ideal for anybody planning a day trip this month.

If you’re looking for the most booked restaurants in North Yorkshire then you’re in the right place.

Each month, OpenTable analyses more than 500,000 new diner reviews to help foodies discover new favourites.

OpenTable have created a list of the most frequently booked restaurants across North Yorkshire – including eateries in Harrogate and York.

Located at 8 St Sampson's Square, York, YO1 8RN

1. The Cut & Craft

Located at 8 St Sampson's Square, York, YO1 8RN Photo: Archive

Located at 2 St Helen’s Square, York, YO1 8QP

2. The Ivy

Located at 2 St Helen’s Square, York, YO1 8QP Photo: Archive

Located at 13 Swinegate, York, YO1 8AJ

3. Lucia

Located at 13 Swinegate, York, YO1 8AJ Photo: Archive

Located at 7-9 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU

4. The Ivy

Located at 7-9 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU Photo: Archive

