IN PICTURES: Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Expo returns to Scarborough Spa

Exhibitors from a diverse range of sectors, including food, drink, attractions, and service providers showcased their offerings and networked with those in attendance.

The popular event, organised by Scarborough Hospitality Association in partnership with Bookers, welcomed hundreds of visitors who came to discover everything Yorkshire’s thriving hospitality and tourism industry has to offer.

Scarborough Hospitality Association, which celebrated its centenary year in 2024, has a long tradition of supporting local businesses, sponsoring events and organising local gatherings for the hospitality industry to provide advice and support on a variety of issues.

To find out more email [email protected].

Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Expo at Scarborough Spa Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson and Scarborough Hospitality Association President Shirley Smith welcome visitors to the expo.

Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Expo returns to Scarborough Spa Dozens of exhibitors from across the area filled the Grand Hall at the Spa

Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Expo returns to Scarborough Spa Promoting upcoming events at the Stephen Joseph Theatre