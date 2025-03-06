Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism and Business Expo at Scarborough SpaYorkshire Hospitality, Tourism and Business Expo at Scarborough Spa
IN PICTURES: Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Expo returns to Scarborough Spa

By Louise French
Published 6th Mar 2025, 11:04 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 11:13 BST
An impressive array of businesses showcased their products and services at the Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism and Business Expo at Scarborough Spa on Tuesday (March 4).

Exhibitors from a diverse range of sectors, including food, drink, attractions, and service providers showcased their offerings and networked with those in attendance.

The popular event, organised by Scarborough Hospitality Association in partnership with Bookers, welcomed hundreds of visitors who came to discover everything Yorkshire’s thriving hospitality and tourism industry has to offer.

Scarborough Hospitality Association, which celebrated its centenary year in 2024, has a long tradition of supporting local businesses, sponsoring events and organising local gatherings for the hospitality industry to provide advice and support on a variety of issues.

To find out more email [email protected].

Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson and Scarborough Hospitality Association President Shirley Smith welcome visitors to the expo.

1. Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Expo at Scarborough Spa

Charter Mayor of Scarborough Janet Jefferson and Scarborough Hospitality Association President Shirley Smith welcome visitors to the expo. Photo: Richard Ponter

Dozens of exhibitors from across the area filled the Grand Hall at the Spa

2. Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Expo returns to Scarborough Spa

Dozens of exhibitors from across the area filled the Grand Hall at the Spa Photo: Richard Ponter

Promoting upcoming events at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

3. Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Expo returns to Scarborough Spa

Promoting upcoming events at the Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo: Richard Ponter

Sealife, Flamingo Land and Alpamare representatives having fun

4. Yorkshire Hospitality, Tourism & Business Expo returns to Scarborough Spa

Sealife, Flamingo Land and Alpamare representatives having fun Photo: Richard Ponter

