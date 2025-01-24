In The Company Of: How Proper Yorkshire Beer Ltd is putting a focus on traditional ales by using the county's natural products

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This week’s In The Company Of features David Stephenson, sales and business development manager at Proper Yorkshire Beer Ltd.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1. In a nutshell, what does your company do and how did it start?

We launched Proper Yorkshire Beer last year taking over another brewery and haven’t looked back since. Our beer is brewed on the East Coast, using natural Yorkshire products with a focus on traditional ales. We have done a complete rebrand so we can target a younger audience, with a much more modern approach.

2. What's the most surprising thing about it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The beer is brewed on the East Coast, using natural Yorkshire products with a focus on traditional ales

The response we have had from people who are blown away by the branding, which our team member Danielle Lambert designed. We have been out and about promoting the beer, and seeing the reaction first hand at events at Fodder and Weetons has been brilliant. The Yorkshire sayings such as ‘Ow Much’ and ‘Nah then’ definitely strike a chord across the region.

3. What do you do in the business?

My role is face to face contact with new customers, getting the brand out there. We have targeted farm shops, delis and gift shops so far, but this is just the start, and we are moving on to restaurants, bars and pubs now. We are very hands on, and welcome meeting new contacts and spreading our Yorkshire cheer!

4. How did you end up here?

David Stephenson, sales and business development manager at Proper Yorkshire Beer Ltd

I originally started my career after doing a degree in hospitality and business at Manchester Poly. I spent 5-6 years with Trusthouse Forte, but then moved back to work within our family business, which was care. Over 35 years ago my father opened a care home in Scarborough called the RAMBLA Nursing Home, and in later years we opened a day centre called Orchard House. I now feel I have come round full circle back to hospitality and it is a breath of fresh air motivating me again.

5. If you weren't doing this, what would you be doing?

I would probably still be working in the care industry, however getting through the pandemic had a huge impact on everyone in care. We had to close the doors to Orchard House for a year, so I see this as an opportunity to go back to my roots and be passionate about something else again.

6. What motivates you?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For me my change in career has been a massive motivation and a reason to get up every day. I love the work we are doing and being out and about seeing customers and their reaction to our products is very rewarding.

7. What one thing do you wish you had known when you started out in business?

Whilst I enjoyed my time working in care, in hindsight I think I stepped into the family business too early and should have built my career in hospitality more first. It is a challenge when you are young mapping out a path for yourself, but you can’t put a price on doing something that you enjoy.

8. What excites you about business?

Creating something special and the start of a new journey. Particularly with the work we are doing in Yorkshire and how passionate people are about their own county.

9. What is your pet hate in business?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It doesn’t cost anything to be friendly or kind, whatever industry you work in, or whatever level you are working at. Respect should always be two ways regardless of how superior a role you may be in.

10. What advice would you give to people just starting their careers?

Think carefully about what you want to do, and if you start something, but don’t enjoy it, move on. Re-evaluate your goals and don’t be afraid of change. There is nothing worse than staying in a role or company you don’t enjoy. Life is too short.

11. Who in business do you most admire, and why?

In the food and drink arena I love the work of Slingsby Gin. When they started in 2015, they were very niche in their area, and they weren’t afraid of creating something new and different. I really admire what they did and their Yorkshire connection and roots.

12. What moments of your career so far stand out?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When we launched Orchard House, it was a completely new concept outside of care homes, there were no day centres providing respite for carers or families. It changed peoples lives and I am genuinely proud to have done that alongside my wife June.

13. What sets your company apart from the competition?

There have been a lot of micro-breweries launching in the last 10 years, so to successfully launch ours in a busy marketplace shows we are providing something different. Our branding makes us stand out, and our gift packs have been really popular too.

14. What is the most difficult challenge your company has faced? And what challenges are you experiencing at the moment?

Launching a new beer in a busy marketplace, and having done it, continuing to differentiate ourselves and also develop our marketing streams into both online and outside of Yorkshire.

15. Have you got a five-year plan for the company?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes we are always looking forwards and the next step will be to start delivering in Kegs, not just cans, and as I have said expand the brand further. We have plans to release further limited editions, sell through various online platforms and become a trusted provider to carefully selected regional supermarkets.

16. Why is it good to do business in Yorkshire?

There is a strong loyalty to Yorkshire from everyone living here, and no matter how far away people move, that never goes away. Being credited with the official ‘Made in Yorkshire’ provenance mark for food and drink suppliers was a memorable landmark, and we will continue to reach out to businesses across the region to share our amazing beer!

Factfile

Name: David Stephenson.

Age: 61.

Birthplace: Beverley.

Job title: Sales and business development manager.

Company name: Proper Yorkshire Beer Ltd.

Company address: Scarborough.

Company founded: 2024.

Turnover: N/A.

Number of staff: 7.