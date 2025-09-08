iPhone with social media apps showing

The iPhone 17 launches tomorrow, but smart UK businesses are leasing iPhone 16s instead to save money and stay flexible.

With the iPhone 17 launching this week, the usual fanfare is already building. But behind the hype, sensible business owners are doing something very different. They’re not chasing the queue. They’re not eyeing up four-figure invoices. They’re not trying to justify new kit that’s barely changed since last year.

Instead, they’re leasing.

Raylo Business has become the go-to for firms that want cutting-edge smartphones without committing to eye-watering costs. Right now, you can equip your team with an iPhone 16e from just £13.29 a month, with no upfront payment and the flexibility to lease on your terms. All pricing is ex VAT, and next-day delivery is included.

You can browse the full range of current iPhone deals for business at Raylo by visiting the site here.

Rather than diving head-first into another launch cycle, businesses are finding smarter ways to manage their tech. Leasing through Raylo means you stay in control of your costs, choose a lease period that works for your setup, and avoid being tied to outdated devices in 18 months’ time. At the end of the lease, you can upgrade, extend, or return.

And while the iPhone 17 will grab headlines, most companies don’t need tomorrow’s headlines to get the job done. They need dependable, high-performance devices now, at a price that works with cash flow, not against it.

Here’s what’s available today for business customers:

All phones are SIM-free, 5G, and available as brand new devices. The entire process takes less than a minute to set up through Raylo’s business portal. You can find all the details and check your eligibility here.

For companies trying to reduce e-waste and stay lean, this kind of leasing model offers a more sustainable way forward. Raylo operates a circular approach to tech, keeping devices in circulation longer and helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint while staying competitive.

For growing teams and budget-conscious firms, this is one of the most cost-effective ways to stay current without being swept up in launch-day marketing.

