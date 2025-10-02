Jane Ruffer appointed CEO of The Auckland Project

The Auckland Project has appointed Jane Ruffer as CEO, marking a new chapter for the charity she co-founded with Jonathan Ruffer more than a decade ago.

With a background as a doctor, school governor and trustee at several charities, Jane brings decades of leadership experience and a deep understanding of charitable governance.

She succeeds David Land, who was appointed as Interim CEO in October 2024 with a mandate to lead a period of focused organisational restructuring and to strengthen commercial foundations. Under his guidance, The Auckland Project has made significant progress including the repurposing of Market Place properties to support commercial and community activities and enhancing the visitor experience with a more comprehensive culinary offer and holiday accommodation at the Park Head Hotel and the historic cottages at the Palace gates.

Founded in 2012, The Auckland Project began with the bold vision of transforming Bishop Auckland into a thriving visitor destination and cultural and educational centre. The saving of the 17th-century Jacob and his Twelve Sons byFrancisco de Zurbarán paintings from sale was the catalyst for a wider regeneration initiative rooted in heritage, art and community.

Jane Ruffer in Auckland Palace's Long Dining Room

Today, The Auckland Project encompasses a growing collection of attractions in the town. The Palace and gardens and the Spanish Gallery tell the story of power and its effect on politics and society but also of its transience. The North East has a rich and layered religious, mythical and imperial past which can be explored in the Faith Museum and at Binchester Roman Fort. Centuries later coal and railways powered the industrial revolution creating communities of resilience, care and civic pride.

Jane said: “David has done a magnificent job as Interim CEO, steadying the ship during a time of significant transformation. We’ve worked closely throughout his tenure, ensuring a smooth transition.

“The Auckland Project needs to achieve commercial success to sustain its mission of regeneration. Fourteen years ago, a dream began; a vibrant Auckland Palace, filled with people to breathe life into the town - supporting jobs, local businesses, and community pride. Now, it’s time to continue that dream and turn it fully into reality - with exciting plans, the adage: ‘build, and they will come’ is about to be true in Bishop Auckland and we look forward to welcoming even more people to experience the unique story of this town.”

David Land said: “It’s been a privilege to lead The Auckland Project through this period of strategic change. My focus was to reset and strengthen the organisation, and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved. Jane is deeply committed to Bishop Auckland and The Auckland Project’s mission. I’m confident she’s the right person to lead the next phase.”

Rob Yorke, trustee at The Auckland Project, said: “Jane’s appointment as CEO comes at an important moment in The Auckland Project’s journey. As co-founder, she brings unparalleled commitment and understanding of our mission to revitalise Bishop Auckland. Her leadership will build on the strong foundations laid by David, whose commercial acumen and calm stewardship have helped guide the organisation through a period of necessary transformation and laid the groundwork for continued success.

“The board is confident that, under Jane’s guidance, The Auckland Project will continue to grow as a beacon of culture, community, and regeneration in the North East.”