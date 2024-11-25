Jewel in the crown - Yorkshire business returns to its Helmsley roots with new store

Yorkshire vet Peter Wright officially opens the new Bradleys' store in Helmsley

Jewellery specialist Bradleys has celebrated the opening of its eighth Yorkshire store in the popular market town of Helmsley.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradleys Jewellers is an independent jewellery business steered by a family who are passionate not only about fine jewellery and watches but also their deep Yorkshire roots.

Established originally as Bradleys Antique Exports in 1970 by husband and wife Peter and Janet Bradley, the business quickly evolved into Bradleys Jewellers, and has grown considerably over the past 50 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two stores in York, two in Northallerton, one each in Harrogate, Wetherby and Scarborough, this new Helmsley store, located in the old Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop on Bridge Street, is the perfect addition to the company’s portfolio.

The new store has been carefully revamped

But this is not an entirely new base of business for the Bradleys.

Perched on the edge of the North York Moors, the historical market town of Helmsley has strong ancestral connections for the family. Peter Bradley Senior’s grandfather lived in Bondgate and farmed in the area.

“We are returning to our roots with this new store, an ideal location from which to continue the growth of our business,” said Peter Bradley Jnr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have committed a huge investment to the re-development of this fine building, maintaining the heritage features whilst giving it a facelift for the future.

“Helmsley is a vibrant and commercially active town, and we are delighted to be investing in its future as well as that of our business.”

The Helmsley store encompasses over 2000sqft and provides the perfect showcase for a range of brands including Fope, Montblanc and Marco Bicego as well as an extensive new and pre-owned watch collection, plus a bespoke wedding and engagement service.

Much more than just a jeweller, it is a lifestyle and destination store, housing one of the largest collections of Danish brand Georg Jenson outside of London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Wright, star of the popular Channel 5 documentary series, The Yorkshire Vet, officially opened the new store on Friday November 22.

Veterinary surgeon Peter began working with world-famous vet and author Alfred Wight, better known as James Herriot, at a practice in nearby Thirsk in 1982.

Peter was delighted to meet both visitors and their pets at the store opening, where, as at all of the Bradleys’ shops, four-legged friends are also very welcome.

In addition, the event raised money and awareness for the Herriot Hospice, a charity heavily supported by Peter Wright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new hospice, which will provide inpatient care for families across the area, is due to open this winter in Thirsk.

Chairman of Helmsley Town Council, Councillor Val Arnold, accompanied by Vice-Chairman, Councillor Carol Swift, was also on hand to meet visitors to the store.

“We are absolutely delighted that Bradleys have chosen Helmsley as the location for their beautiful new store,” said Councillor Arnold.

“They have done a superb job renovating a prime location in the town centre and we are so pleased to have them here.”