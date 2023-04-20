JK's Bar: Whitby pub's licence 'under review' after disorder and anti-social behaviour concerns

The chief constable of North Yorkshire Police has called for a review of the licence of JK’s Bar in Whitby over concerns about public safety and the prevention of crime.

The licence review of JK’s Bar, on Wellington Road, is open for consultations from the public until Wednesday May 10.

Lisa Winward, the chief constable of North Yorkshire Police, has applied for the review following various “incidents involving disorder, anti-social behaviour, and offences under section 136 of the Licensing Act 2003 and continued undermining of the licensing objectives”.

JK's Bar on Wellington Road in Whitby. (Photo: Google Maps)

The concerns regarding the “undermining of licensing objectives” relates to the prevention of crime and disorder, public safety, and the prevention of public nuisance, according to North Yorkshire Council.

According to the North Yorkshire Council's premises register, the review will look into requested opening hours of 8am to 3.30am from Monday to Saturday and 10am to 1.30am on Sundays.

The requested time for the sale of alcohol on and off the premises is from 10am to 3am from Monday to Saturday and 11am to 1am on Sundays.

Permitted activities at the bar include the exhibition of films, the performance of live music, any playing of recorded music, the provision of late-night refreshments, and the supply of alcohol.