The fast food giant is shaking up the scene with major upgrades and new roles 🍗

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

KFC is investing nearly £1.5 billion to expand its UK and Ireland operations

The plan includes opening 500 new restaurants and refurbishing 200 existing ones

This expansion is expected to create around 7,000 new jobs across restaurants and supply chains

The investment focuses on flagship stores and drive-thrus in high-demand areas like Ireland and the North West of England

KFC is offering up to £20,000 finder’s fees to help identify new site locations

One of the country’s largest fast-food providers has announced plans to open 500 new restaurants and create around 7,000 jobs over the next decade.

KFC has said demand for its fried chicken is at an all time high as it revealed a major £1.49 billion investment into its UK and Ireland operations,.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fast food chain is embarking on an expansion strategy that includes both new locations and upgrades to existing ones.

Around £466 million will be spent on launching new outlets, with an emphasis on flagship stores and drive-thrus in high-growth areas such as Ireland and the North West of England.

KFC also plans to refurbish over 200 existing restaurants - roughly 20% of its current portfolio - with updated interiors and state-of-the-art digital technology.

(Photo: Matt Cardy/Getty Images) | Getty Images

To help identify potential new sites, the company is offering up to £20,000 in “finder’s fees” to landlords and property professionals who introduce suitable development locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The expansion is expected to generate thousands of roles across restaurants, supply chains, and a new “guest experience” team, adding to KFC’s current workforce of around 30,000 people across more than 1,000 locations in the UK and Ireland.

Additional investment will support KFC’s suppliers, with funding allocated for fresh ingredients including chicken, gravy, and salads.

Rob Swain, general manager of KFC UK and Ireland, said: “We’ve been serving customers in the UK for 60 years now, but we’ve never seen such strong demand for freshly prepared, fried chicken as we’re seeing today.”

He added that the business is “doubling down” on its commitment to the UK and Ireland with the significant funding boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to apply for jobs at KFC

To apply for a job at KFC, you can either apply online or in person. The most common method is through their official careers website at kfc.co.uk/careers, where you can browse current job openings.

Once you find a role that suits you, you'll need to follow the online application process, which may involve creating an account to upload your CV and track the status of your application.

Before applying, it's a good idea to prepare a CV that highlights your customer service experience, teamwork, and adaptability. These are key qualities that KFC looks for in its staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once your application is submitted, you can typically expect to hear back within a week or two. If you're selected to move forward, the next steps may include an interview or an invitation to a training session.

Are you job-hunting? To view thousands of roles available right now, visit the JobsToday website.