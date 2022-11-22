Last chance to buy tickets for Scarborough News Business Awards - see who made the shortlist

The Scarborough News Excellence in Business Awards at Scarborough Spa - The St Catherine's Hospice table - pic Richard Ponter

The entries have been scrutinised and the finalists have been chosen for the Scarborough News Business Excellence Awards 2022.

Our prestigious awards recognise and reward a cross section of businesses and the vital role they play in our community and the economic success of the region.

This year the awards, now in their eighth year, have seen more entries than ever before and competition has been fierce for the top slots.

We had dozens of entries, from businesses large and small, young or well established, nominating both themselves and many of their outstanding employees.

A special award will also be presented on the night to the Overall Business of the Year.

The glitzy black tie awards ceremony and gala dinner takes place on December 1, at The Scarborough Spa and the host for the evening will be TV News Presenter, Duncan Wood.

You can buy tickets for what will be a wonderful evening of celebration until Midday on Wednesday, November 23 at www.scarboroughbusinessawards.co.uk.

You can see a full list of our finalists below:

Best Retail, Leisure & Hospitality Business of the Year

Escape Rooms ScarboroughHetty and Betty Cafe & VenueHumble Bee FarmOrchard Lodge

Sustainable Business Award sponsored by Bridge McFarland LLP

Lilly’s Treasures Gift BoutiqueOrchard LodgeSeagull Gallery & FramingSureCare Scarborough

The Frank McMahon Apprentice/Trainee of the Year

Cassie Young - M Wasley Chapman & CoChloe Edmond - MoneywebLeo Brigham - City PlumbingNatasha Haw - Compass Health & Fitness

Business Transformation Award sponsored by Anglo American

Coast TuitionHappy Futures Support SpecialistsMarson & CoH and L Hair

Employee Health & Wellbeing Programme sponsored by Happy Futures Support Specialists

Compass Hospitality - Crown Spa HotelSt Catherine’s HospiceYorkshire in Business

The Gary Ledden Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Alisha Berry - The House of ScentsLiam Darrell - Liam Darrell Estate Agents

Best Independent Business sponsored by CPH Property Services

Cedarbarn Farm Shop & CafeEscape Rooms ScarboroughLindy Lou Artisan CakesThe Farrier, Cayton

Tourism Award

Escape Rooms ScarboroughNorth Yorkshire Water ParkSt-Martin-on-the Hill FriendsThe Farrier, Cayton (NSD Developments Ltd)

Best SME Company sponsored by M Wasley Chapman & Co

Care Improvement Associates LtdCoast TuitionFutureworks NYMarson and Co

Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by CU Scarborough

Chris Lamb - Alpha Grafikon LtdEmma Henderson - M Wasley Chapman & CoKaron Wallace - Lilly’s Treasures Gift BoutiqueKelly Dunn - KD Recruitment

Best Large Company sponsored by Castle Employment Group

Active Security Solutions North Yorkshire LtdFortus LimitedTestCard LtdWilson Retail Ltd

Greatest Achievement of the Year sponsored by Greatest Hits Radio Yorkshire Coast

Closer CommunitiesJames Chaperlin (Active Security Solutions North Yorkshire Ltd)Scarborough Athletic Football ClubWIN Networking Group (Coast and Country Group)

Employer of the Year sponsored by Whitby Seafoods