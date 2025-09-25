Latest planning applications for Bridlington area

Latest planning applications for the Bridlington area.

These are the latest planning applications for the Bridlington area which have been submitted via National World’s public notices portal.

•Construction of an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) (Phase 1) and erection of a building for the production of hides and skins (Phase 2) with associated effluent tank, rainwater harvesting tank, LPG tank and dolav wash bay in connection with existing abattoir at Dawn Carnaby Carnaby Industrial Estate Lancaster Road, Carnaby, East Riding of Yorkshire, YO15 3QY (Ref: 25/01117/PLF)

•Construction of a single storey extension to front/North, conversion of detached garage to gym and home office, enlargement of gravel driveway to front and formation of 4 no parking bays at Bempton Mill, Bolam Lane, Bempton, East Riding of Yorkshire, YO16 6XQ (Ref: 25/02226/PLB)

•Installation of LPG gas tank storage, compound and associated works at Land North of Revidge, North Marine Road, Flamborough, YO15 1BA (Ref: 25/02332/PLF)

•Listed building consent for the installation of a replacement timber painted shopfront to front ground floor comprising surround incorporating front door and two paired sliding sash windows in slate velvet matt, replacement rear door to match, renovation of all remaining windows to upper floors to be repainted in matching slate velvet, removal of external render to rear gable wall, to be repointed internally and externally with lime mortar, construction of limecrete strip/slab to base of wall, internal refurbishment of ground floor commercial unit and residential accommodation at first and second floor including new kitchen and bathrooms at 38 High Street, Bridlington, YO16 4PX. (Ref: 25/02565/PLB)

•Listed Building Consent for the demolition of unused store buildings, retention and repair of concrete slabs at 54 High Street, Bempton, YO15 1HP (Ref: 25/01815/PLB)

•Installation of a biomass boiler and flue (retrospective application) at North Burton Hall, Hunmanby Road, Burton Fleming, YO25 3PT (Ref: 25/01754/PLF)

•Variation of Condition 4 (Approved Plans) of planning permission 24/00851/PLF (Erection of two storey extension to side, first floor and single storey extensions to rear and installation of roof light to rear following demolition of garage and conservatory) to allow for an amended design at 7 Castle Crescent, Flamborough, YO15 1LR (Ref: 25/01759/VAR)

•Erection of a single storey extension to rear following demolition of existing rear extension at Cherry Tree House, 112 Cardigan Road, Bridlington, YO15 3LR (Ref: 25/02152/PLF)

•Erection of a building consisting of 56 affordable dwellings with associated infrastructure, communal facilities, garden and vehicular parking at Chantry Court Flats, Chantry Court, Bridlington (Ref: 25/01632/REG3)

•Display of replacement internally illuminated ATM collars for new branding at HALIFAX, 5 Manor Street, Bridlington, YO15 2RT (Ref: 25/01912/PAD)

•Variation of Condition 1 (external roof details - tiles) of planning permission 24/00623/VAR (Variation of approved plans of planning reference 03/06645/PLF (as added by Condition 2 14/40131/NONMAT)) - (erection of 16 dwellings following demolition of existing buildings and conversion of existing offices into six dwellings), (to allow for alterations to the design of proposed buildings), (to allow for the layout and design of units 1-6 to be amended) to allow amendments to external roof details at former Mitchell Works, High Green, Bridlington (Ref: 25/01556/VAR)

•Application of external render to flats at 4 South Cliff, Bridlington, YO15 3LU (Ref: 25/01388/PLF)