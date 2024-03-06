Leading care provider expands services to North Yorkshire with contract win

Staff members at Jazz Court

Providing care in more than 70 locations across England and Wales, Scarborough is new territory for the leading care provider.

Partnering with Sanctuary Supporting Living, a not-for-profit organisation delivering a wide range of supported housing and retirement communities, Jazz Court plays an active role in the community and is a Silver Award winner of Elderly Accommodation Counsel’s Housing for Older People Awards in 2019.

The retirement community provides apartments and communal facilities for over 55s, including 24/7 onsite care staff, non-resident management system and a careline alarm system.

Staff at Jazz Court provide support to residents with housing management and money matters, and encourage wellbeing and inclusion by hosting a variety of activities in collaboration with carers from Radis Community Care to encourage socialising among residents.

Quizzes, exercise classes and crafts are just a selection of the activities on offer, alongside a well-kept garden, a library and a restaurant which is also open to the public for breakfast, lunch and snacks.

Julie Wales, Regional Manager at Radis Community Care expressed her delight at taking over the care at Jazz Court.

She said: “We’re incredibly proud to be the care provider for the residents of Jazz Court, working alongside Sanctuary Supported Living to continue to provide quality extra care and support services.

Inside one of the apartments at Jazz Court

“Our extra care housing and services provide a wonderful alternative to care homes, and we are thrilled to add to our offerings in Yorkshire for those that need additional support and care.”

Having worked on a number of projects together, both Radis Community Care and Sanctuary Supported Living are delighted to be working together once again.

Retirement Communities Manager at Sanctuary Supported Living, Liz Jones, said: “We’re excited to embark on this new partnership with Radis Community Care.

“Their commitment to quality and extensive experience in the field aligns with our mission at Sanctuary Supported Living.

“We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on the lives of our residents at Jazz Court.”