Legal firm with Scarborough, Filey and Whitby offices continues its expansion plans
A firm of solicitors with offices in Scarborough, Filey and Whitby is continuing with its expansion, announcing that Zoe Colling has joined as a Director of the Company.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th May 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:46 BST
Zoe joined Thorpe & Co as a solicitor in June 2021 and has quickly risen through the ranks to join the Board of Directors.
She first qualified as a solicitor in December 2006 and specialises in all areas of property work.
Thorpe & Co is aiming to expand its legal offering by training three recently recruited law graduates, and is currently looking for a further two law graduates to join the firm from this year’s university leavers.