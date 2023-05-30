News you can trust since 1882
Legal firm with Scarborough, Filey and Whitby offices continues its expansion plans

A firm of solicitors with offices in Scarborough, Filey and Whitby is continuing with its expansion, announcing that Zoe Colling has joined as a Director of the Company.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th May 2023, 15:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 15:46 BST

Zoe joined Thorpe & Co as a solicitor in June 2021 and has quickly risen through the ranks to join the Board of Directors.

She first qualified as a solicitor in December 2006 and specialises in all areas of property work.

Thorpe & Co is aiming to expand its legal offering by training three recently recruited law graduates, and is currently looking for a further two law graduates to join the firm from this year’s university leavers.

Zoe Colling.Zoe Colling.
