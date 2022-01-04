Lloyd Dowson team’s festive jumpers day raises more than £1,300 for Motor Neurone Disease Charity
Warm and wacky festive woolly jumpers replaced the usual formal business attire at Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors, as the team raised money for Motor Neurone Disease.
The Motor Neurone Disease Charity improves care and support for people with MND, their families, and carers.
The team raised over £1,300 for the MND charity. The cause funds and promotes research that leads to new understanding and treatments. It also campaigns to raise awareness so the needs of people with MND and everyone who cares for them are recognised by the wider society.
Vanessa Rowbottom, director at Lloyd Dowson, said “It was great to have so many of the team involved and to help make difference to such an important charity. The team had fun as many of the jumpers were show stoppers.”