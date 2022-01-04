Lloyd Dowson team’s festive jumpers day raises more than £1,300 for Motor Neurone Disease Charity

The Lloyd Dowson team raised more than £1,300 for the Motor Neurone Disease Charity. Photo submitted

Warm and wacky festive woolly jumpers replaced the usual formal business attire at Lloyd Dowson, Chartered Accountants, Tax and Business Advisors, as the team raised money for Motor Neurone Disease.

The Motor Neurone Disease Charity improves care and support for people with MND, their families, and carers.

The team raised over £1,300 for the MND charity. The cause funds and promotes research that leads to new understanding and treatments. It also campaigns to raise awareness so the needs of people with MND and everyone who cares for them are recognised by the wider society.