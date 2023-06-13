Lloyds Pharmacy announced earlier this year it would be closing 237 branches inside Sainsburys stores, in response to “changing market conditions”.

A spokesperson for LloydsPharmacy told Pharmacy Business: “In January 2023 Lloyds Pharmacy announced the withdrawal of pharmacy services from all Sainsbury’s stores, to take place throughout 2023.

"It can now confirm that any remaining branches within the Sainsbury’s estate will close by June 13 2023.

The Sainsbury's Supermarket in Scarborough

“Throughout the process, LloydsPharmacy has been committed to helping patients easily find a suitable alternative provision. It has kept patients informed of when services from their specific pharmacy will end so that they can transfer their nominations as needed.”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s in Scarborough confirmed that there had been signs in the store for “the last two months” to inform customers of the upcoming closure, and that going forwards there would no longer be a pharmacy in the store.

Lloyd’s acquired Sainsbury’s 280-branch pharmacy network in 2015 but now more than 2,000 jobs are at risk. Earlier this year, Lloyds Pharmacy were also reported to be considering closures of some standalone stores but these will not be affected by today’s today’s announcement.

Earlier this year, Kevin Birch, chief executive of Lloyds Pharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.