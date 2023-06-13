News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash

Lloyds Pharmacy in Sainsbury's, Scarborough to close permanently today

Lloyds Pharmacy will close all branches inside supermarkets from today (June 13), Pharmacy Business magazine has reported, including the one inside Sainsbury’s on Falsgrave Road.
By Louise Perrin
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:42 BST

Lloyds Pharmacy announced earlier this year it would be closing 237 branches inside Sainsburys stores, in response to “changing market conditions”.

A spokesperson for LloydsPharmacy told Pharmacy Business: “In January 2023 Lloyds Pharmacy announced the withdrawal of pharmacy services from all Sainsbury’s stores, to take place throughout 2023.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It can now confirm that any remaining branches within the Sainsbury’s estate will close by June 13 2023.

The Sainsbury's Supermarket in ScarboroughThe Sainsbury's Supermarket in Scarborough
The Sainsbury's Supermarket in Scarborough
Most Popular

“Throughout the process, LloydsPharmacy has been committed to helping patients easily find a suitable alternative provision. It has kept patients informed of when services from their specific pharmacy will end so that they can transfer their nominations as needed.”

A spokesperson for Sainsbury’s in Scarborough confirmed that there had been signs in the store for “the last two months” to inform customers of the upcoming closure, and that going forwards there would no longer be a pharmacy in the store.

Lloyd’s acquired Sainsbury’s 280-branch pharmacy network in 2015 but now more than 2,000 jobs are at risk. Earlier this year, Lloyds Pharmacy were also reported to be considering closures of some standalone stores but these will not be affected by today’s today’s announcement.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Kevin Birch, chief executive of Lloyds Pharmacy, said: “This decision has not been an easy one and we understand our patients and customers may have questions about how the change will affect them.

“We would like to thank them for their continued support and assure them we are committed to providing a smooth transition over the coming months.”#

Read More
Scarborough's The Hideout set to reopen this summer
Related topics:Sainsbury'sScarborough